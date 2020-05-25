Theatre school helps young Horbling dancer say thank you for mum's cancer treatment with Cancer Research UK Race for Life warm-up
Published: 07:00, 25 May 2020
When the lockdown was announced aspiring dancer Annmarie Saxton-Howes was devastated.
It meant she was unable to take part in the special warm-up performed by the Wildcats Theatre School in Stamford at this year’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life.
She had been wanting to say thank you to the charity for the life-saving treatment made available to her mum Alicea when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
More by this authorSteve Creswell