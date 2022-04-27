A Scottish country dancing event for charity raises more than £600.

On Saturday, April 23, The Bingham Methodist Centre held a fundraiser for their charity, All We Can.

The event raised £602 for the charity, which works in some of the world's poorest communities to end the suffering caused by injustice and inequality.

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group supported the event by hosting a taster session in the afternoon, followed by a dance in the evening.

Visitors were invited to come along and try Scottish dancing with experiences dancers available to help, and to demonstrate some of the more challenging dances.