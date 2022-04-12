A Scottish country dancing event will be taking place to raise money for charity.

On Saturday, April 23, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm, The Waltham Scottish Country Dance group will be supporting the event organised by Bingham Methodist Church.

Money raised on the night at the Methodist Centre in Bingham will go to All We Can, an international development and emergency relief organisation which helps find solutions to poverty in some of the world's poorest communities.

Fun at Bingham Taster in 2019 (56005310)

After trying Scottish country dancing for the first time many dancers say they wish they had discovered it earlier.

There are dance groups all over the world, and many enthusiasts take a pair of shoes on holiday in case they come across a local group.

It's a very sociable hobby so there is no need to bring a parter with you to the sessions.

The taster on April 23 will allow locals to try Scottish country dancing with experienced dancers available to help.

There will also be some more challenging dances demonstrated by The Waltham dancers.

A cream tea will be provided, and donations to the charity are very much welcomed.