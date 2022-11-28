The residents and staff at a Grantham care home were treated to an early festive performance.

On Sunday, November 27, the Grantham School of Dancing put on a Christmas show for the residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home on Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "Christmas has hit Royal Windsor with a show stopper, with the Grantham School of Dancing putting on fantastic show.

Dancers wowed the residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home. Photo: Anita Asken (60931080)

"The residents had a wonderful time watching them do their routines that they had worked so hard on."

Anita and others at the care home wanted to say thank you to the dance school for the performance.

She added: "Happy Christmas from all of us at Royal Windsor."