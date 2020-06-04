'Dangerous' weeds on the banks of council-controlled stretch of Grantham Canal
Published: 15:15, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 15:18, 04 June 2020
The weeds surrounding Grantham canal have been described as “dangerous for kids”.
The stretch between Trent Road and Swingbridge Road has overgrown weeds which are in need of attention from South Kesteven District Council, which is responsible for that part of the waterway.
Further problems have been caused by the recent hot weather, as the lowering water levels have reduced the oxygen available to fish, causing a small number to die.
Read moreEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor