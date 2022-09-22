A devastated horse trainer says she is facing four years of uncertainty due to proposed reservoir plans.

Nicola Parkin has fought to build up her equestrian ride and drive business in Spanby over the last decade.

But Nicola says she has barely slept since receiving the news that her home and business property could be lost to Anglian Water's plans to create a reservoir near Scredington .

Nicola Parkin is facing losing her home and business due to the reservoir (59415854)

She has also put on hold investment plans to create a new manege and glamping site and tea room.

And Nicola fears that this uncertainty will drag on for years.

She said: “The news has affected every part of my life.

“I am trying to function and do my job. I look at my fields and animals and I’m struggling.

“I am paying a mortgage on a property and in effect my house is being sold from under me. They have now registered their interest in it.

“I have put everything into this business.

“I have worked so hard for this - this is my place.”

Instructor Nicola trains horses for driving carts and ridden work.

She has built up a strong reputation, and has owners travelling from as far afield as Devon and Liverpool to use her services.

Currently, she has 30 horses on site the site - including 16 of her own.

Nicola also works with Bransby Horse Rescue and World Horse Welfare.

She said that she had considered moving a few years ago during a divorce, but fought hard to remain at the site.

Nicola said: “While I am in the country we have easy access to many locations.

“This location is near the A52 and I can train my horses down the lane.”

Nicola says that she is facing years of limbo during the planning process.

She added: “I feel like I am dangling on a string waiting for what they decide.

“I feel they have pulled the rug out from under my feet and I am expected to carry on.

“I work hard to pay my mortgage, I can’t improve or help my business until they have decided and

then I will have the next issue of whether I can find the right place.

“I can’t move further out as my customer base is in this area.”

Nicola had been planning to add an additional manege to her property which would be better suited for learning to drive.

She would also like to add a glamping area - as well as creating a classroom or tea room for courses.

Nicola says her neighbours are also devastated by the news, with one farmer losing up to 70 of his 100 acres.

She said: “I think we are an easy target. The majority of what they are purchasing is Crown land.

“People have said that it is going to improve the area - but in a minimum of 15 to 20 years.

“And with the size of it people are going to be living with a construction site for 15 years and a big pile of mud.”

Nicola has instructed a lawyer to help with her fight.

She said: “I don’t think we can beat it but people need to made aware of the impact is is having on us.

“It is our future.”