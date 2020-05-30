The mother of a young woman who died in her Grantham flat last month has thanked the “amazing” people of the town for their generous gifts, kindness and sympathy.

When 23-year-old Daniela Espirito Santo tragically died at home in Chestnut Grove on April 9, her two-year-old daughter Laura and seven-month-old baby boy Mateus went into the care of Daniela’s mother, Isabel.

Isabel, 48, spoke of how the community has come together to help her family with gifts of toys, bedding and clothing for the children, as well as food.