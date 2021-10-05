Wyndham Park in Grantham is going spook-tastic for Halloween with an all-round fun invitation for children.

A Halloween Trail, spooky goings on, themed music and a fancy dress competition are all on offer for 31 October.

After the success of previous trails, Grantham College Performing Arts students will be presenting a brand new Halloween trail, plus a few surprises along the way.

Halloween in the park (51947128)

Parks community engagement officer Julie Ashworth said: "Wyndham Park family events like Halloween were one of the big casualties of lockdown. We all missed them and it's absolutely wonderful to be able to invite families to share some fun again.

“Children have had a tough time during the pandemic, so this is our invitation to come and enjoy themselves and perhaps see how scary they can look for our fancy dress competition.”

Halloween Spooktacular is open from 11am to 3pm, with numbers limited to 60 entries for each of the four one-hour sessions.

Halloween in the park (51947125)

Each child will need to register ahead of the day to get their trail sheet and a sweetie reward.

The fancy dress competition will be judged at 1.30pm at the Visitor Centre.

Tickets cost £2.50 per child and are available at the box office (01476 406158) and online: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/halloween-spooktacular-in-wyndham-park

Halloween in the park (51947122)

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham