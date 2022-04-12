Home   News   Article

Man 'just can't get enough' of skydiving as he takes another jump at Skydive Langar in celebration of his 75th birthday

By Laycie Beck
-
Published: 12:00, 12 April 2022

A man has completed his 54th skydive in celebration of his 75th birthday.

David Kellett, aka Daredevil Dave, completed his tandem skydive at Skydive Langar this week, with skydiving instructor Benjamin Reed-Smith.

The pair fell at 120mph for 50 seconds before flying back down to earth under a 360 square foot parachute.

David Kellett with skydiving instructor Benjamin Reed-Smith in free-fall (56022784)
David has now completed more than 50 skydives, but is not near the end of his adventures yet.

He said: "You’d think I’d be fed up of it by now, or know better, a man of my age.

"But I come back for the excitement of the skydive, and the staff."

David getting ready to jump (56022798)
Following his jump David said: "That was the best one ever, I’ll definitely be back for number 55."

Tandem skydiving has grown in popularity in recent years, with Skydive Langar seeing a 50 per cent increase in the average number of skydives per month between 2020 and 2021.

Benjamin and David after the jump (56022791)
