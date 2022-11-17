Daredevils can take on a glowing-hot challenge to support St Barnabas Hospice and participate in the charity’s latest Fire Walk next year.

The fundraiser takes place at the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham on March 18, 2023, and will feature a new challenge - walking over Lego. Children who wish to participate must be five years and over, with parental consent and guidance on the day.

St Barnabas is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and annually provides care to over 12,000 patients and families across Lincolnshire, including Grantham where it has a day hospice and a hospice in the hospital.

Three St Barnabas Hospice clinicians will take on the challenge - palliative care consultant Dr Kat Collett, specialist nurse practitioner Majella Wright and health rehab support worker Sandra Lewis. (60747461)

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “The evening will be full of fun for the whole family. We will also have stalls so you can do some shopping and enjoy yummy food while you’re waiting your turn to walk or if you’re watching.

“This is a great way to challenge yourself and raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. It also makes a unique Christmas present and is a great team-building exercise for staff at your workplace.

“Once you are registered, we will support you all the way up to and during the event, where there will be training on how to beat the heat. You will also receive a medal at the finish line to back up your ‘claim to flame’!

“Last year, all our brilliant supporters raised an incredible £32,000, and we hope to smash that target! A big thank you to the Priory Ruskin Academy and UK Firewalking Company for working with us on this exciting event.”

The registration fees alone will cover the costs of running the event. Therefore, all of the money raised through sponsorships and any donations made before, on the night of, or after the event will go directly to patient care and support for those in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Registration for the Fire Walk starts at £30. St Barnabas kindly asks supporters to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100. To sign up for the Fire Walk, visit https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/fire-walk/.

No sponsorship needs to be raised for the LEGO Walk, and places can be booked at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/lego-walk/.

Registration for the LEGO Walk is just £7.50 for a child between the ages of five and twelve and £15 for teens and adults. Family tickets for two adults and two children are available at just £40, saving £5.