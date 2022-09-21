Dashcam footage from a motorist shows a cyclist crossing out into the road in front of his vehicle at a junction, causing him to brake suddenly.

John, an 83-year-old driver who lives near Grantham, shared dashcam footage of an incident from Friday morning (September 16) where a cyclist crossed out into the road in front of him.

It happened at the traffic lights where Sankt Augustin Way meets Dysart Road in Grantham at around 10.30am.

John said: "This is why it is questionable to give cyclists right of way.

"I was driving along Sankt Augustin Way, passing through the traffic lights at Dysart Road at 26mph the lights were green for me, when this moron thought it was a good idea to diagonally cross the road in front of me.

"It was only because I was paying attention that I was able to brake in time to save him from serious injury.

"The lady on the road island witnessed the whole thing but like me was unable to do anything about it as he sped away up Dysart Road."

John said that railings obscured the cyclist from his view, adding that "the cyclist did not even acknowledge his mistake".

John continued: "I am an 83-year-old pensioner, but still have my wits around me and was able to respond to the incident.

"He went on his merry way again the wrong way up Dysart Road into the oncoming traffic lane, which was fortunately stopped at the red light just at the other side of the railway arch.

"I do not know what can be done to prevent this.

"The cyclist was cycling the wrong way down a one way street.

"How do you prevent that? The guy was totally oblivious."