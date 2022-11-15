Newly released data has revealed how many veterans live within South Kesteven.

South Kesteven is home to almost 8,700 military veterans, which makes up 7.37 per cent of the district's population.

The first recorded data comes from the 2021 census which coincides with the launch of the Government’s first-ever UK-wide veterans survey, funded by the Office of Veterans’ Affairs, which invites veterans to share their views and help shape the future of support services.

Military veterans march in Grantham's Remembrance Parade. Credit: SKDC (60667573)

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "We have always known that South Kesteven has a strong veteran population, which is an incredible asset in so many ways, and is a sector that we need to bear in mind in future planning.

"Now we know the strength of that and would urge all our veterans and their families to take part in the survey, share their experiences and help to ensure that the government can adapt services to better meet their needs.

"The census results provide incredibly interesting and useful data for us as we work to support the ex-military community under our Armed Forces Covenant responsibilities."

The 2021 census included the first-ever question about an individual's military service where respondents aged 16 and above were asked if they had served in the UK regular or reserve Armed Forces.

Minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer said: “Public services need to reflect the people they serve and so it’s really important we hear from veterans on their experiences in accessing support.

"No one knows better what it’s like to be a veteran in Britain than ex-military themselves. So I urge all ex-service personnel to take the small amount of time to fill in the first ever Veterans Survey.

"Your voice can help shape stepped-up services for veterans."

The ONS data and the veterans survey deliver on commitments under the Veterans Strategy Action Plan, which sets out to improve the data and understanding of Britain’s veteran population, helping to better target funding and support.

The ONS will be releasing further statistical information on the veterans population next year.

If you would like to share your views in the survey, you can find it at https://www.ons.gov.uk/veteranssurvey.

The survey can be completed in under 30 minutes and if any help is needed then you can contact the ONS dedicated helpline at 0800 085 7376.