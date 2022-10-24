The official date for the festive lights switch-on and opening of the Christmas Market in Grantham has been announced.

The festive lights switch-on and opening on the seasonal market will take place on Sunday, December 4.

A Christmas tree will be placed in Market Place, where it will be surrounded by glittering stalls, offering people the chance to begin their Christmas shopping.

Crowds gathered in Market Place for the light switch on in 2021. (53538000)

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We are pleased and proud to be able to host this popular annual Christmas Market and dazzling light display once again this year, and hope that residents and visitors will come along to support our town’s traders.

"Visitors to Grantham will enjoy a light display focused on the Market Place, High Street and Guildhall Street. We are installing a reduced number of lights this year, and these will be illuminated for a reduced number of hours each day.

"We remain conscious of the need to save energy and costs but anticipate that the town centre lights, and our seasonal market, will provide some much-needed festive cheer for our residents.

"It gives the perfect excuse to pop into town to support the unique Christmas offering from Grantham’s retailers, bars, restaurants and other traders who rely on your custom in what remains a very challenging time.

"We have some great things planned for the Christmas Market event, which is sure to be fun for all the family; further details will be released in the coming weeks."

Christmas festivities have been held in Market Place since funding to the volunteer-led Grantham Carnival and Events Group stopped, forcing the group to cease organising Christmas on the Green in St Peter's Hill.

The cessation of funding by SKDC also led to the end of the traditional Grantham Carnival.

The council confirmed the traditional Nativity scene and manger will be on show at St Peter's Hill Green.

If you would like to be part of this event, or to enquire about a market stall or pitch, contact markets@southkesteven.gov.uk