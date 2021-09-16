The annual Christmas on the Green and light switch-on has been given the go ahead in Grantham this year.

A Christmas market and funfair, in the Market Place and Westgate, will also form part of the festive day on Saturday, December 4.

It follows the cancellation of the popular event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christmas on the Green (51302801)

Shoppers this year can also look forward to a second Christmas Market at Wyndham Park on Sunday, December 5.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We are happy to confirm we are planning for the Christmas lights switch-on, with a Christmas Market and funfair, in the Market Place and Westgate on Saturday, December 4.

“This will dovetail with a Christmas Market at Wyndham Park the day after. Arrangements for both are being finalised and barring a national lockdown or other Government restrictions, we are looking forward these events kick-starting the festive season for the people of Grantham and visitors to the town."

No decisions have been made on the South Kesteven festivals programme for 2022 - although they confirmed that the third Deepings Literary Festival will go ahead.

Councillor Trollope-Bellew added: “Early discussions are taking place to consider options for the wider programme, including Gravity Fields, which will take account of Government guidance around COVID regulations.

“Our commitment to arts and events remains a priority and an event such as Gravity Fields will also depend on support, finance and grants from partner organisations, including Arts Council England and its funding priorities for the year ahead.”