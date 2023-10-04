Home   News   Article

Date announced for festive light switch on in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 13:30, 04 October 2023

A date has been announced for the town’s Christmas light switch on.

Grantham’s Christmas Fayre and festive light switch on is set to take place on Sunday, December 3, from 11am until 5pm.

The light switch on will take place at 4.30pm.

On a Facebook post, South Kesteven District Council said it is inviting local businesses and charities to participate in the fayre.

Anyone who would like to get involved can find out more at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=16250.

The fayre will take place in Marketplace and Westgate.

