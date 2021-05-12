Date announced for opening of building products store in Grantham for tradespeople and DIYers

Eurocell plc, a leading provider of PVC-U building products, will open its new branch in Grantham on Monday, May 17.

The new branch, situated at Unit 6 on the Grantham Trade Park, off Harlaxton Road, will provide local tradespeople and DIYers with a one-stop shop for thousands of building and PVC-U window products from the Eurocell range.

Eurocell will offer Grantham customers the option of buying in-branch to take away, as well as online click-and-collect ordering and delivery direct to site.

Eurocell will open a new branch in Grantham. (44414620)

The branch will offer delivery for facias, soffits, guttering, the new range of Kyube Garden Buildings as well as many other PVC-U building supplies to sites in the Grantham area.

There will now also be displays of some of Eurocell’s most popular Made to Order ranges, from window and doors through to Skypods and the Equinox roofing system.

Andy McDonnell, managing director of Eurocell Building Plastics, said: “I’m excited to announce the opening of our new branch in Grantham.

“Building on our strong presence in the Lincolnshire area, the new branch forms just part of the planned expansions to our branch network, with a number of new branches to come over the next twelve months, offering additional employment opportunities to residents.

“From the moment you step inside, you’ll notice the work that we’ve put in to make sure we are stocked up on everything that local tradespeople need to ensure they’re always able to secure the products they’re after.

“We look forward to welcoming tradespeople and DIYers in the Grantham area to show them what Eurocell has to offer.”

The new branch will be open from Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4pm, and Saturday from 8am to 12pm.