The date for a Rotary Club annual Santa Fun Run has been announced.

The Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club’s fourth Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, December 10 from 11am.

Mike Cook, of Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club, said: “Hopefully the weather will be good as it has always been good.

The Santa's at the start line in 2022.

“The route is the same [with] one for advanced runners and one for less advanced runners.

“We [the Rotary Club] provide the venue for people to get together and raise money for their charities.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the Santa Fun Run can register at https://www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk/.

The run will begin at Wyndham Park.