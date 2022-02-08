A date for work to begin on repairing potholes under a railway bridge has been confirmed.

Lincolnshire County Council have confirmed that work to repair potholes under Dysart Road bridge will begin at the end of this week.

The repairs were originally due to begin on January 17, but the works had to move due to resource availability.

The potholes on Dysart Road under the railway bridge will be repaired from Sunday. (54228702)

A spokesman said: “Works to repair the road under Dysart bridge have been rescheduled and are due to begin this weekend on Sunday, February 13.

"The date for the works to begin had to move slightly due to resource availability. We continue to thank road users for their patience whilst the works are carried out.”