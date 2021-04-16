A popular car boot sale will start again this weekend.

The sale, on the car park off Station Road East in Grantham, starts up again on Sunday, April 18.

Organiser Wayne Harrison says he cannot wait for the sale, which has not run since early last year except for a few dates in the middle of 2020.

The car boot sale on Station Road East will start again this weekend. (46222954)

Wayne said: “It’s a big event for the community. They have really missed it. I get approached by people all the time asking when it is coming back.”

The event will be Covid safe with a one-way system in place and all stalls facing the same way. The sale will open to visitors earlier than usual at 8.30am to stagger visitor entry.

The site will be open to sellers in cars and vans from 8am. The cost for cars is £8 and it is £10 for a car with a trailer or a large van. There is no charge for charity stalls. Entry for adults is 50p and children get in free.

Wayne organises the event with the help of wife Amanda and their five children. He said: “We can’t wait to get started. We are absolutely buzzing. There is always a great atmosphere.”

For more details of the event call Wayne on 07801 545513.