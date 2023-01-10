A date has been set for the inquest into the death of 23-year-old mother of two Daniela Espirito Santo who died in Grantham a few years ago.

Daniela died on April 8, 2020, hours after being assaulted by her boyfriend in the flat they shared in Grantham.

The inquest is due to start on April 17 with three weeks set aside for it. The inquest will be held in front of a jury.

Daniela Espirito Santo (45460670)

Daniela's partner, Julio Jesus, was cleared of her manslaughter, but admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 10 months.

The latest in several pre-inquest review hearings was held today (January 10) due to the complexities of the case.

A review is held so that various advocates can make submissions to the coroner on such matters as the scope of the hearing and the witnesses required for the final hearing.