Date set for Grantham Dysart Park Family Fun Day
The date of the Dysart Family Fun Day is set for Sunday, July 7.
Attractions include a fun dog show, falconry display, refreshments, pony rides, archery and table tennis. There will also be a wide variety of stalls, a raffle, kids' races and a bar and beer garden.
Entry is free. The event, organised by the Dysart Park Action Group, opens at 11am.
