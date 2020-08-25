The swimming pools at The Meres leisure centre in Grantham will reopen next month after being out of action for almost six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pools will reopen on Tuesday, September 1.

The centre is owned by South Kesteven District Council and managed by 1Life.

SKDC cabinet member for growth and leisure, Councillor Barry Dobson, said: “There has been a great response to the centres reopening for gym sessions and fitness classes and we’re delighted that the pools will be back as well.

“Going for a swim will be a little different but changes are in place to protect customers and staff and help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Without them the pools could not reopen and I’m sure people will get used to them as they welcome the opportunity to go swimming again.”

Community lane swimming can be booked seven days in advance both online at 1Life.co.uk and through the 1Life app. The pools will also be available for club use and swimming lessons. The timetable is still being confirmed and updates will appear on the 1Life website and Facebook pages.

The swimming sessions will be for a minimum of 45 minutes up to a maximum of 60 minutes depending on the timetable.

Access to the swimming pools will be via a one-way system to ensure it is safe for people to swim in a controlled environment with restricted capacities. Cleaning schedules have been revised and 1Life staff will be conducting frequent cleaning throughout the day.

Pool users will have to arrive ready to swim. Lockers will not be in use but bags will be allowed poolside.

Changing rooms and showers will be available after leaving the pool but will be limited to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Coun Dobson said, in line with a phased reopening approach, once the Grantham pool had been shown to operate successfully the council would be in a position to consider the situation at Bourne and Stamford.

Mark Braithwaite, CEO of 1Life, said: “Re-opening our swimming pools is something we’ve been working hard towards and I am sure this announcement will be well received by our local swimmers and swim clubs. We want to ensure that customers feel comfortable and safe using our facilities and will continue to review and monitor our swimming pool operation.”

