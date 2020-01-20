Dates announced for Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham

The Mid-Lent Fair returns to Grantham in March with plenty of rides and attractions for all the family.

The popular fair – which takes over Westgate, Market Place and Conduit Lane – will run from Sunday, March 29 until Wednesday, April 1.

Road closures and restrictions will be in place and announced in the Grantham Journal and on the Journal website in March.

The mid-Lent fair in Grantham (3250322)

