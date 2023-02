A popular fair is returning to Grantham this year.

The Mid-Lent Fair will bring hundreds of attractions to the town.

Rides will roll into town on Sunday, March 26 for four nights of fun.

The mid-lent fair in full swing. Credit: Roger Graves (55897945)

The fair will also be in Stamford the week prior, rolling in on Monday, March 20 before packing up on Saturday, March 25.