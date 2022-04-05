A daughter has said that she is "horrified" after falling debris hit her mother in town yesterday.

The 57-year-old Grantham resident, who wished to remain nameless, was hit by wood and stones from the former Barkers Cafe, while walking on Vine Street yesterday afternoon.

Although barricades were placed around the front of the building two days prior, to prevent people from walking directly next to the building, the woman was still hit by debris.

Outside of the former Barkers Cafe, Vine Street. (55873877)

The woman's daughter explained that the incident left her mother in a state of shock and pain in her arm.

The daughter said: "She’s really not good at all. I’ve gone to have a look at what happened as well, because I wasn’t here at the time and it’s shocking. The barricades that have been put up did not protect her either.

"She was hit by a bit of wood that was protruding and there’s debris that came everywhere on her that they’ve swept away now.

Outside of the former Barkers Cafe, Vine Street. (55873868)

“It was horrifying to see what’s come down on her. It’s literally horrifying to me. Any closer to it and she would have been crushed."

The daughter has made a formal complaint to South Kesteven District Council, and said that the debris "looks as though it’s going to fall at any moment".

SKDC has been approached for comment on the matter.

A neighbour was able to help the woman get home following the incident, and her daughter is looking after her.

Outside of the former Barkers Cafe, Vine Street. (55873871)

The daughter added: “It’s just frightening what could have happened. It could have been a hell of a lot worse."

Outside of the former Barkers Cafe, Vine Street. (55873874)

The building was photographed ahead of the collapse on Saturday morning, with the footpath closure barriers in place.