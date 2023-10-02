A daughter “won’t rest” until her dad is found, as she continues her appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of his disappearance.

Andrew Capon, born and raised in Grantham, was last seen on October 2, 1998 in Skegness and has not been seen since.

Tessa Capon, his daughter, said that it “doesn’t get any easier with time” and has renewed her appeal for information.

Andrew Capon with Tessa as a baby

She added: “My dad's disappearance has affected my mental health.

“I look for him in the streets and everyday I hope my phone rings and someone tells me my dad has been found.

“I just want to give my family closure, somebody has to know something.

Tessa Capon with her daughter Amelia.

“Please help us find peace and the answers we so desperately need.”

Recently, Tessa, her brother and their families visited Waterside Leisure Park, in Ingoldmells, where her family used to go on holiday.

This was the first time Tessa had been back there since her father, who also lived in Castle Bytham, disappeared.

Andrew Capon was born and raised in Grantham

She said: “My brother lives in Cornwall and we decided to have a family holiday.

“We thought it would be nice to take our own children to the places we used to go to as children.

“We walked through our old caravan park and up to the boating lake.

What Andrew Capon may look like now

“It was emotional and brought back a lot of good memories.”

Tessa also found out some information that she didn’t know at the time of Andrew’s disappearance.

She found out that the night her father went missing he and his friends had visited the Streets Complex Nightclub where singer Danni Minogue was performing a concert.

The concert had run over and Tessa now thinks there might be more people who may have information.

She added: “If you were there, please can you remember if you saw him as you were leaving.”

Tessa was only 15 years old when Andrew went missing and the day he went missing, her “world changed”.

She added: “Dad, if you’re out there and you’re reading this, I love you and I miss you so much.

“My heart broke that day you didn’t pick me up from my friend’s.

“I can’t and I won’t rest until I know what happened to you that night.

“So, please dad let us know you’re ok, even if you don’t want to come home.

“Your family always has and always will be here waiting for you.

“I’m begging his friend he was with that night to please try and remember what happened to help us.”

If anyone has any information on Andrew’s disappearance, they can call Missing People on 116 000 or email 116@missingpeople.org.uk and they can also contact the charity anonymously.

People can also get in touch on the Missing Andrew John Capon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/197900176890838/.

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.