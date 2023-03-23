The daughter of a well-known community shop owner is holding a charity coffee morning this weekend.

Sydney-Lily Asher, daughter of Nean Asher who owns Community Books, is holding the coffee morning on Saturday, March 25, at the Church Hall, in Edinburgh Road.

The morning will raise money for Young Minds, a mental health charity for children, young people and their parents.

Sydney-Lily Asher will be holding the coffee morning in Grantham to raise money for Young Minds. (63159156)

Sydney, 12, said: "I wanted to do it as I've always helped my mum with the shop events ever since I was little and now I have the chance to organise my own.

"The charity is important as many young people struggle with mental health issues, and I feel that more should be done to help it."

Sydney's mum Nean runs Community Books in Welby Street.

Nean Asher (left) and her daughter Sydney-Lily (right). (63159159)

The charity sells second hand books and raises money for various local charities.

Nean is "proud of how hard" her daughter has worked to organise this.

She said: "I hope her hard work pays off on Saturday.

"Hopefully she will be an inspiration to other young people."

The event will run from 10am until noon.