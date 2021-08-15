A daughter has paid tribute to her “smiley and charismatic” mother after she was found dead on a pathway in Manthorpe last month.

On July 7, Iraci Silva, passed away after collapsing on her way to 10am Wednesday Mass at St John’s Manthorpe Church.

The 88-year-old suffered a heart attack and was discovered on a pathway off High Road, Manthorpe by 17-year-old Ben Potter who was on his way to the gym.

Iraci Silva with Loda the dog. (50068599)

Geine Pressendo, Iraci’s daughter, paid tribute to her “beloved mother”, and described her as “very smiley and charismatic”.

Geine recounted the events on the day of her mother’s death, saying that, “The young lad [who found Iraci] called the ambulance straight away.

“They instructed [Ben] to give her CPR, another gentleman turned up, who was actually an emergency nurse, also tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

“The police were then called because she had no identification with her.

“They found a church newsletter in her pocket and went to church to ask someone to come and identify her.

“Once identified, the police came to my office in Bottesford, at about 12.30pm to give us the terrible news.

“It felt like a bad dream, inconceivable, beyond belief. Absolutely

awful.

“We left her in the house that morning absolutely fine, doing the washing.

“She had already walked our small dog, usually a 20 minute light walk. She seemed fine to us.

“This terrible news was a colossal shock for all of us.”

Iraci, who lived in Glaisdale Gardens with Geine, her husband and children, remained reasonably active despite her advanced age, doing housework, crafts and walking the dog.

The Brazilian woman made many good friends in the community and through her involvement with the church.

Geine said: “[My mother] was a lively, creative person who loved to hug others.

“She never mastered the English language, but that was no barrier to her at all.

“She made great friends at church and in the community.

“Her faith kept her positive and unafraid of death.

“She always came home happy after being to the mass twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. She was very used to that path and walked it many times.”

Geine and her family are now looking to ask the council for permission to name the path where she died to commemorate Iraci, by calling it Iraci’s Way.

Iraci leaves seven grandchildren in the UK, but 30 overall, as well as 24 great-grandchildren.

Iraci’s funeral was held on July 28. She was buried at St John’s Manthorpe Church. Her UK grandchildren carried her coffin into the church to honour to her.

It was covered with a printed table runner with photos of her dog, Lola, who was her main

companion.

Geine added: “Lola misses her terribly.”