A daughter has raised over £5,000 for an organisation that helped her mum during her battle with a rare cancer.

Jade Burkhill, from Grantham, held a charity ball on Saturday, July 15, at the Red Lion, in Newton, and raised £5,126.29 for Maggie’s Centre, a charity that provides free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.

The centre helped Jade’s mum, Sarah-Jane Woodall, who in 2018 was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a fast growing cancer that occurs in the uterus.

Jade Burkhill (right) with her friend at the ball. Photo: Ruth Clements Photography

Jade said: “The ball ran so smoothly, despite myself being so stressed.

“I cannot thank everybody enough for their support with this amazing cause.

“My aim was to spread more awareness about rare cancers and also Maggie’s Centres themselves.

“Maggie’s provided us with strength, courage and understanding during the hardest time of our lives.

“They were available at any time and we felt that little bit more at ease leaving mum so far away in a hospital.

“She fought hard for our family, she fought for her four babies and she continues to fight everyday with other health struggles.

“Being able to raise this huge amount of money is incredible, I feel so touched.

“Never did I believe I could pull off something so memorable in honour of celebrating mum’s five year cancer free journey.”

A casino table, sponsored by Jade Mullin Academy, featured on the night, as well as Hattie Johnson and her band performing.

Rick Gee then played some DJ tunes for guests in the closing parts of the night.

During Sarah’s treatment in 2018, she held a coffee morning with Jade to raise money for the centre and raised over £1,000.