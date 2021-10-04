The daughter of a missing Grantham man has renewed her appeal for information on the 23rd anniversary of his disappearance.

Tessa Capon has spoken of her heartbreak over not seeing her dad who went missing nearly 23 years ago.

Andrew Capon, then 37, went out clubbing in Skegness with a group of three Grantham friends in October 1998 – leaving behind his passport and wallet in an Ingoldmells caravan.

CCTV footage shows him fall out with his friends inside a nightclub before they were all thrown out.

Andrew, who lived in Castle Bytham at the time of his disappearance, and one friend walked off .

The CCTV footage then showed the friend call at a cash point machine while Andrew carries on walking.

Andrew Capon went missing in 1998. (49216113)

The father-of-three, who was born and raised in Grantham, has never been since.

Tessa has been appealing for information ever since.

She added: "I'm appealing to anyone who has seen or heard anything about my dad's disappearance. It has now been 23 years since my dad Andrew John Capon was last seen on a night out in Skegness.

Any information no matter how small would be appreciated.

"Dad if you're out there please come home or let us no you are safe and well, you are missed dearly. Please come home."