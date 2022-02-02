A day centre for adults with learning disabilities marked Chinese New Year in style this week.

Adults attending Grantham’s Cree Centre on Aire Road celebrated on Tuesday (February 1) with a day of festivities including listening to Chinese music, making dragon puppets and lanterns and tucking into a selection of oriental food.

Charlotte Lawrence, Cree Centre deputy manager said: “The Cree Centre is celebrating the Chinese New Year as we believe that it is important to be inclusive and celebrate diverse cultural holidays to learn more about our wonderfully diverse world.”

The Cree Centre celebrated Chinese New Year by getting creative. (54653733)

For more information on the Cree Centre and the services and activities it offers, call 01476 566050 or email Charlotte.Lawrence@granthammencap.co.uk

