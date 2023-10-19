The Mayor of Grantham has recently paid a visit to a day service centre.

Grantham Day Services were “happy” to welcome Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington to the Lincolnshire County Council-run service last Tuesday (October 10).

The mayor heard about the opportunities open to service users including looking after the Jubilee Gardens, volunteering at the Grantham Squash and Fitness Centre, running a community cafe at St Wulfram’s Church and much more.

The Mayor of Grantham seeing how the service users make candles.

Coun Whittington said: “I was very pleased to be invited to meet the service users, their families and the staff, and I was incredibly impressed by the work they do.

“They are a fantastic group of people, and I was thrilled to hear about all the great work they carry out in our local community.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my morning with them, and I look forward to hosting a return visit at the Mayor’s Chamber in recognition of the work they do in the town.”

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington paid a visit to Grantham Day Services.

The centre, based in the Guildhall, supports a wide range of people including those with disabilities, learning disabilities, autism and other long-term health conditions or differences.

Service user Charlotte said: “I’m so happy the mayor came to see us today.

“I really like coming here and seeing my friends.”

Recently, the service users launched a craft-based micro enterprise called ‘Handmade with Love’, selling high-quality hand crafted gifts.

On his visit, Coun Whittington saw how the candles were crafted and one service user was proud to present the mayor with one for his visit.

Jackie Lambert, team leader, said: “I’m so proud to show the mayor the work our service does – the team surprise me every day with how incredible they are.

“The people we support have so many gifts and talents, and we love our job helping them use them to live their life to the full.”