The man behind a fruit and veg stall on Grantham Market, who has been in the trade since he was a teenager, is being showcased as part of a Journal series of features to help the market recover.

Grantham Market is rebuilding itself – in part following a difficult few years caused by the Covid pandemic – as it continues to lose South Kesteven District Council £84,000 every year.

In a bid to shine the spotlight on the market and boost footfall, we will showcase a stallholder each week, look back at the market’s heydey and highlight the challenges it faces and what is being done to build it up.

Darren Finch is the first Grantham Market stallholder showcased as part of the Journal's 'On the Market' campaign. (63029791)

Darren Finch, 51, is the proprietor of Daz’s Quality Fruit and Veg on Grantham Market every weekend and has been flogging fresh produce since he was a schoolboy.

Originally from Syston, near Leicester, Darren got involved with the markets when he and his cousin went to work for Greet’s Fruit and Veg.

Darren said his grandfather sold fruit and vegetables on the market in Leicester many years ago.

“I’ve been doing it since I was 13 or 14. I’m now 51, nearly 52,” he explained.

“I went with my cousin and worked for a bloke called Oliver Greet.”

The Greets retired last October and Darren took over the control of the stall, now under his name.

He continued: “It’s picking up now. It was a bit slow at the start.

“I was a bit scared because it’s a big thing to take on and now it’s getting there.”

When asked what his favourite part of being on the market is, Darren said: “Everything. I’ve always done it. You’re meeting customers and new people.”

Darren still lives in Syston, and offers to deliver produce on his way home to those who are unable to get to the market, with no delivery charge or minimum order required.

“Some people can’t get out you see,” added Darren.

When asked for his thoughts on the market and how it could be improved, he said: “There could be more traders.

“It dropped off for the pandemic and people have the supermarkets, but now that the supermarkets haven’t got stuff in [some fruit and vegetables as a result of supply issues caused by unusually cold weather in Europe and north Africa], what people are doing now is coming back to the markets.”

He explained that fruit and veg from the market is more fresh as it has not been in cold storage.

You can find Darren and other stallholders in Grantham Market Place every Saturday, rain or shine.