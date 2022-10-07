A trust has removed a dead cygnet from Grantham Canal, but said it is currently unable to remove an "inaccessible" dead swan in a nearby reservoir.

Contractors commissioned by the Canal and River Trust have removed a dead cygnet from Denton Wharf on Grantham Canal.

A dead swan was also reported in Denton Reservoir, but the Trust say that the body is "not currently accessible".

A swan was found dead in Denton Reservoir. Image by Michelle Parnell. (59645345)

Multiple dead swans were reported by residents in Grantham Canal last week between Denton and Harlaxton, but a spokesperson for the trust said that those "appear to have been moved".

The trust said it is not clear whether other animals took the swans away, or if Defra, the Government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, had been out to take them away.

The spokesperson added: "We’ll obviously continue to keep a close eye on the canal. If anyone spots a dead wild bird then they should call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77."

Another two swans were seen dead between A1 bridge and the drift stretch of Grantham Canal. Picture by Sarah L Comerford (59654749)

A team from the Canal and River Trust visited the canal on Monday to assess the situation.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that they would not be able to test the swans for Avian Flu, and that Defra have been informed but are yet to confirm if they’ve tested, or intend to test, any of the swans.

Michelle Parnell, who first reported the dead swan in Denton Reservoir last Monday, contacted various authorities last week about the dead birds after speaking with other residents through the Grantham Area Animal Welfare Group on Facebook.

Michelle said: "It's appalling the way this is being handled, and the Facebook group wants to know from the wildlife trust, and DEFRA what's going on. It's very upsetting."

"[The swans] need testing because there are so many cases of Avian flu, and whatever is reported is not the true and current status around the East Midlands.

"Personally, I do not feel this has been handled by Defra or the wildlife team quickly enough."

A Defra spokesperson said that they do not comment on individual cases, but issued advice that said: “Members of the public should call the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77) if they find one or more dead bird of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks), five or more dead birds of any species.

“Wild birds are susceptible to a range of diseases and injuries and not all dead birds will have been infected with avian influenza.”

This week, Lincolnshire County Council urged the public to stay vigilant for bird flu as areas bordering Lincolnshire introduce new restrictions, after the disease was found in both captive and wild poultry in the east of England.

There aren’t currently any confirmed cases in Lincolnshire, officials have confirmed, either in poultry farms or personal collections.

The RSPCA issued this advice to the public during the ongoing avian flu outbreak: "High numbers of sick and dying birds are being reported across the UK due to the ongoing and severe UK-wide avian flu outbreak, which is continuing to spread through bird populations.

"It's been devastating for the RSPCA - and wildlife lovers across the country - to see birds perish from this awful disease.

"The UK Government continues to advise not to touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. If you have already touched the bird, please wash your hands immediately, along with any surfaces you may have made contact with."