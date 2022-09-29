A number of dead swans have been spotted in the area, with some expressing concerns over Avian Flu being the possible cause.

Residents have reported numerous dead swans in Grantham Canal over the last few days, with one other spotted in Denton Reservoir on Monday morning.

The dead swans have been reported by residents to the RSPCA, DEFRA, the Government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and South Kesteven District Council, as well as the Canal and River Trust.

A swan was found dead in Denton Reservoir. Image by Michelle Parnell. (59645345)

Residents spotted the dead birds on the stretch of Grantham Canal near Harlaxton towards Denton.

Michelle Parnell, who reported the dead swan in Denton Reservoir, believes that she is aware of "eight or nine" dead swans in the canal after speaking with other residents through the Grantham Area Animal Welfare Group on Facebook.

She said: "It’s a fabulous group full of caring people around Grantham and villages, all come together to save the swans. Good community.

Another two swans were seen dead between A1 bridge and the drift stretch of Grantham Canal. Picture by Sarah L Comerford (59654749)

"It’s very important no one goes near the swans, or dogs jump in or drink the water as it can be deadly.

"The RSPCA did say they hadn’t heard any reports of Avian flu around here as such, but different areas of the country."

Michelle added that none of the birds "appeared to have been attacked".

Michelle said she received a response yesterday from the Canal and River Trust, informing her that they are "very much aware" and that their local team is arranging for contractors to remove them, while liaising with DEFRA.

The RSPCA issued this advice to the public during the ongoing avian flu outbreak: "High numbers of sick and dying birds are being reported across the UK due to the ongoing and severe UK-wide avian flu outbreak, which is continuing to spread through bird populations.

"It's been devastating for the RSPCA - and wildlife lovers across the country - to see birds perish from this awful disease.

"The UK Government continues to advise not to touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. If you have already touched the bird, please wash your hands immediately, along with any surfaces you may have made contact with."