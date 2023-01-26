Data has shown where the most accidents occurred on the A1 around Grantham over a 10-year period.

Figures acquired through a Freedom of Information request to Highways England show that a total of 425 road traffic collisions occurred on the A1 between Claypole and South Witham between January 2011 and December 2020. This is the latest possible data that can be provided on collisions by Highways England.

The interactive map below shows which stretches of the A1 had the most collisions from 2011 to 2020, as well as more recent examples of serious incidents on the road (click on the icons for details).

Of the 425 incidents recorded during the 10-year period, there were 79 serious casualties and 20 fatalities.

2014 saw the most collisions, with 56, but none of these were fatal. 2013 and 2017 both had four fatal incidents, the highest between 2011 and 2020.

Highways England's data split the A1 between Claypole and South Witham into four stretches, of varying lengths, which includes junctions that allow vehicles to cross the carriageway, presenting a potential hazard.

Collisions on the A1 between Claypole and South Witham by year and severity. (61946482)

During the period of January 2011 and December 2020, the stretch with the most incidents was the seven miles between the A607 at Harlaxton and the A151 at Colsterworth, with 175. Twenty-three of these were serious and eight were fatal.

In December 2022, a 51-year-old lorry driver died after his vehicle overturned on the A1 near Colsterworth.

The 10-mile stretch of the A1 between Claypole and Barrowby saw 156 collisions during the same time period, 26 of which were serious and five were fatal. A recent example of a fatality on this stretch of the A1 came in November 2022, when an 80-year-old woman diedfollowing a two-car crash between Barrowby and Foston, after one of the cars drove in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway.

There was one fatal incident in the three-mile stretch of the A1 between Colsterworth and South Witham in this time, from a total 64 collisions, of which six were serious. The most fatalities per mile on the A1 from 2011 to 2020 took place between Barrowby and Harlaxton.

Traffic following a collision on the A1 near Great Ponton. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57862318)

There were four fatal incidents on the one-and-a-half mile stretch, an average of 2.7 deaths per mile, compared to the 1.43 deaths per mile between Harlaxton and Colsterworth, 0.5 deaths per mile between Claypole and Barrowby, and 0.3 between Colsterworth and South Witham.

Steve Batchelor, senior manager at the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said that the A1 is used by "a high volume of traffic".

"Care should be exercised when using this road as, in Lincolnshire it is a dual carriageway, not a motorway," said Steve.

A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61766468)

"The difference being that the same legal speed limit is in force for both roads, but no motorway restrictions are in place. This means that all road users can use the road including cyclists, learners and pedestrians.

"Road users that often would not use a motorway, for fear of danger and fast speeds, may use the A1 even if for just a short distance.

"When driving on the A1, motorists must stay within the speed limit and keep left unless overtaking. This helps to keep themselves and other road users safe, and to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

"Remember to keep a safe distance from vehicles in front. The two second rule may help with this."

The data showed that 159 of the 425 collisions (around 37 per cent) between January 2011 and December 2020 involved a single vehicle – four of which were fatal, and 19 resulted in serious injury.

A one-vehicle collision near South Witham in November 2022 saw a car end up in a ditch. No serious injuries were reported.

The most common collisions involved two vehicles, with 199 incidents recorded. Nine of these resulted in a death, while 28 caused a serious injury.

There were three incidents involving seven or more cars, with nine the maximum. Despite the volume of the cars involved, none of these incidents resulted in a death or serious injury.

During the 10-year period, Fridays saw the most incidents, with 78 recorded. Comparatively, the fewest incidents were recorded at the weekend, with 50 collisions taking place on Saturdays and 50 on Sundays.

Sixteen serious or fatal collisions took place on a Friday, more than any other day of the week.

How many incidents occurred on each day of the week over the period 2011 to 2020 on the A1 between Claypole and South Witham. (61946476)

Of the 18 fatal incidents recorded between January 2011 and December 2020, 12 took place at least 20 metres from a junction, with two occurring on slip roads, and four at a staggered or "other" junction.

Steve said: "The A1 has lay-bys regularly positioned throughout, as well as short slip roads which means traffic has limited acceleration capability when joining the road.

"When the A1 is busy, it may be necessary to wait at the start of the slip road for a suitable gap to accelerate into.

"Drivers should also pay attention to advanced warning signs if they are looking to exit the carriageway and be aware that the exit slip may not be very long and at busy times there could be a build-up of traffic."

Ninety-eight of the incidents took place between the hours of 4pm and 7pm, while 58 occurred overnight (9pm to 6am).

The top three oldest drivers involved in collisions were aged 81, 84 and 88.

The number of incidents over the 10 year period per hour of the day on the A1 between Claypole and Sotuh Witham. (61946479)

Just four of the 425 incidents across the 10-year period involved a cyclist or pedestrian.

Around 68 per cent (288) of the total incidents took place in the daytime. Ten of these resulted in a fatality and 38 caused a serious injury.

Fourteen of the fatal incidents (78 per cent) between Claypole and South Witham from 2011 to 2020 occurred when the road was dry.

Steve issued the following advice to motorists: "The highway code should be adhered to particularly regarding being courteous to others, to this end all road users have to be more vigilant, look ahead and anticipate the movements of others.

"Whilst those on the carriageway do have right-of-way over vehicles joining, drivers should try to make their joining as safe and easy as possible.

"If a driver feels that they may impede another vehicle joining, when safe to do so, they can consider gently decreasing speed or changing into the right-hand lane.

"To enable these manoeuvres to occur safely, use the Mirrors, Signal, Position, Speed, Look (MSPSL) routine."

"Finally, plan ahead. Check that your vehicle is safe and roadworthy, and that you have enough fuel for your journey.

"Remember to plan for breaks and don’t drive when you’re tired. The Highway Code says that you should take a break of at least 15 minutes for every two hours you’re driving."