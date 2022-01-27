A popular music festival is set to return this year, with the deadline for entries nearing.

The Grantham Music Festival is set to return for its 60th anniversary in March after hosting a virtual festival last year.

The deadline for entries into the festival is Monday January 31, with the festival set to take place from Monday March 7 until Saturday March 12.

Grantham Preparatory School performing at the festival in 2020. (31389519)

Hosted at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, everyone is welcome to attend to listen to the musician’s performances.

Each session costs £2 to enter, or an all-day ticket can be bought on the door for £3.

Elizabeth Bowskill, of the festival committee, said: "The committee are delighted that we can be back in person after our virtual festival in 2021.

Dudley House School performing at the festival in 2020. (31389469)

"Hearing live music has been sorely missed and we are hoping to fill the church with wonderful sounds again this year.

"Please do come along – the performers need an audience, and you are sure to have an enjoyable couple of hours as well.

"In addition to all our usual classes we have an exciting addition in the form of special classes celebrating the 60’s through the ages.

"Our literature and certificates will be enhanced by the wonderful artwork from our sticker competition winners. Well done to them!

The festival programmewill have additional features in it to mark 60 years, including testimonials, memories shared by former participants.

Grantham Music Festival has been the starting point of some notable local talent, now making their living on the musical stage.

Entries can still be made via the Grantham Music Festival website.

Elizabeth continued: "Do you remember performing as a child, or an adult, sometime in the last 60 years, perhaps as a soloist, or part of a school or church choir or an instrumental group?"

"If so and you wish to share your memories – it need only be a few words, we will include it in the programme. Simply email on gmfgensecretary@gmail.com or message us via Facebook.

"We are also looking for anyone who might still have a Grantham Music Festival Programme from 1969 – it appears just that year is missing from our collection."

There is also still an opportunity to advertise your school or business in the programme. If interested, email gmfgensecretary@gmail.com

The trophy presentation will be followed by a concert showcasing some of those past performers and it will take place on Saturday March 26 at 7.00pm with guest presenter Yvonne Guymer (née Winter), herself a former performer at the Grantham Music Festival.