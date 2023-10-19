A man who is deaf has completed a skydive to raise money for three mental health charities.

Paul Woolmer, from Grantham, completed the skydive on Sunday (October 15), in a bid to raise money for Place2Bee, a men's mental health group run by the BHive Community Centre, Sign Health, a death charity, and Deaf4Deaf, a counselling charity.

These charities hold an “important place in the community” and have also supported Paul in the past, as he has suffered with his mental health through his childhood and adult life.

Paul said: “I conquered one of my fears.

“This was such a big moment for me to push myself physically and mentally to do this.

“I was determined and wanted to do this as a way to raise money and awareness of the wonderful charities.”

Paul has been deaf since birth and uses social media to raise awareness of hearing loss and sign language.

He has a “strong passion” for supporting these charities as they provide “invaluable support” to the hearing and deaf communities who are struggling with their mental health.

Paul added: “These organisations supported me to push through and aim for my goals and aspirations, like becoming a tutor to teach British sign Language.

“In addition to giving me the confidence to apply and secure a brilliant role working across Lincolnshire supporting those with sensory needs.”

Paul is raising money at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3-mental-health-charities?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

