A man who is profoundly deaf has shared tips on social media on how to communicate with people who suffer from hearing loss.

Paul Woolmer, from Grantham, has been deaf since birth and regularly uses social media to raise awareness of hearing loss and to teach British Sign Language (BSL).

Last week (May 2 to 8) was Deaf Awareness Week, so Paul created a video to help break down barriers for the deaf community and give tips on communication to hearing people.

The tips include making eye contact with the person you are speaking to, asking people to try no to speak too fast or slowly, and to lower a face covering to allow the person to lip read.

Paul also went through the alphabet using BSL, and showcased how to sign key phrases, such as "thank you" and "how can I help?".

He said: "My aim and strong passion is to bring the hearing community together with the deaf community.

"I used my own natural voice as I can speak so hearing people can see the whole me as a deaf person. Thank you for your support."

Paul added that he wanted to "break the barrier for the deaf community".

Back in July 2021, Paul passed his level 3 Education and Training awards (PPTLs) to teach BSL, as well as passing a safeguard and prevention course.