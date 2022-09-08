Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II announced

Our region has joined the rest of the country in mourning after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Her Majesty died today at Balmoral in Scotland.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, becomes king and his son, The Duke of Cambridge, becomes heir to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 (59191205)

Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch, having succeeded to the crown on the death of her father, King George VI in 1952.

Her Majesty was also the head of state for 15 other Commonwealth countries.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1936, at 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair, London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I.

Her Majesty the Queen (47806342)

She married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947 after meeting him 13 years earlier at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark to Prince George, Duke of Kent.

They had been married 73 years when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last year.

She leaves behind her children Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Various members of the Royal family have visited Grantham over the years, although the Queen never made an official visit to the town.

But Granthamians have recalled their meetings with the Queen over the years including Hilda Whatley, who was invited to spend a week at Park House, on the Sandringham Estate, with her late husband Arthur in 2003, after he suffered a stroke.

Cath Rowson recently shared photos of the street where she lived as a child which was decorated for the Queen's Coronation in 1953. Alford Street won a prize for the best decorated street and residents celebrated with a big party.

Her Majesty visited Stamford on Wednesday, June 13, 2012 as part of her nationwide Diamond Jubilee Tour.

A crowd of more than 8,000 were there to greet her as she arrived by helicopter at Burghley Park where she planted a lime tree at the south entrance, as her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had done 168 years earlier.

