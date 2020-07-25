'Death traps must be closed' at crossover near Grantham
Published: 17:00, 25 July 2020
I regularly witness horrific potential accidents at the crossover at Great Ponton.
My passenger captured this on camera (below), a white van pulling in off the outside land to do a U-turn. There is no feeder lane and the traffic behind must swing into the inside lane to miss a potentially fatal collision. They were completely unaware of the results of this move.
All the vans that were doing an upgrade to the petrol station were doing this daily.
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)