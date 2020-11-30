Deaths from Covid-19 increase by 33 in Lincolnshire over the weekend

There were 516 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

Government figures confirmed the deaths of 33 residents in the county. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 19 deaths over the weekend at hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

One more death was recorded over the weekend in South Kesteven taking the total to 77 since the start of the pandemic.

There has been a total of 2,312 cases in the district, an increase of 51 since Friday.

This weekend, Boston reached the second highest highest infection rate in England. Lincoln is now 12th.

Nationally, cases increased by 28,026 to 1,617,327, while deaths rose by 694 to 58,245 over the weekend.

In England, however, coronavirus infections have dropped by nearly a third during the second national lockdown according to recent research. Coronavirus cases were also down in Yorkshire and the Humber, but still remains high in the East Midlands and West Midlands.

The UK government has not ruled out another national lockdown after Christmas. The environment secretary said it might be as late as “next summer” until “we can all start to get back to normal” once a vaccine is rolled out to the population.