The total number of deaths from coronavirus in South Kesteven has reached 100, with seven of these recorded in the past week, according to Public Health England.

Lincolnshire's infection rate - the number of active cases per 100,000 people - was 133 on Wednesday, up from 53 per 100,000 at the beginning of December.

In South Kesteven the number of active cases per 100,000 is 182, up from 148 at the start of December.

In total, the district, which includes Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, has had 3,002 people test positive for the virus in total, with 285 of these recorded by Public Health England in the past week.

Lincolnshire was put in tier 3, which has the toughest restrictions, following the end of the second national lockdown.

An announcement from Government on any changes to the tiers is expected tomorrow (Thursday).