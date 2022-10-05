Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stop 'debacle' of a trailer on the A1 at Gonerby

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:27, 05 October 2022
 | Updated: 15:28, 05 October 2022

Police stopped a trailer filled with a washing machine, barbecue and other outdoor items from trying to get onto the A1.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit pulled over a trailer filled with a selection of household items while it was trying to get on the A1 at Gonerby.

A picture of the trailer was posted on the Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) page on Twitter, with the caption describing the trailer as a "debacle".

The trailer was stopped as it tried to get onto the A1 via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter. (59795524)
It was also confirmed that the MOT had expired four months previously.

Crime Grantham Transport Matthew Taylor
