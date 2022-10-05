Police stopped a trailer filled with a washing machine, barbecue and other outdoor items from trying to get onto the A1.

A picture of the trailer was posted on the Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) page on Twitter, with the caption describing the trailer as a "debacle".

It was also confirmed that the MOT had expired four months previously.