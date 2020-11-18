Staff at a Grantham-based debt advice provider have raised £1,500 for a domestic abuse charity.

Colleagues at Payplan, based in Totemic House on Springfield Business Park, held a company-wide raffle to raise funds for the Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP).

BWP offers support for individuals affected by domestic abuse. They also work with businesses to allow their staff to understand how best to support customers suffering from domestic abuse.

Adele Matt.(43123892)

PayPlan have worked closely with BWP since 2018 including rolling outdomestic abuse training to PayPlan’s frontline staff.

Staff at the debt firm sold raffle tickets to win a £185 Harvey Nichols hamper and £75 of Love2shop gift vouchers.

PayPlan’s Adele Matt was the lucky winner of the hamper. She said: “I’m really glad we have managed to raise so much. They are an amazing charity.” Chris Harris, partnership officer at BWP, added: “We are overwhelmed by the continued support from our friends at PayPlan. The amount they raised to support our families is fantastic.”