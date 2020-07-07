Home   News   Article

Grantham debt firm PayPlan reaches finals for national award

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 15:56, 07 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:32, 07 July 2020

A Grantham-based debt advice provider has reached the finals for a national award.

PayPlan was nominated for Best Financial Support Provider at the 2020 Consumer Credit Awards and has been announced as a finalist.

PayPlan, based in Totemic House on Springfield Business Park, offers free debt advice to thousands of people every year, supporting individuals with financial information or a managed debt plan to help ease debt levels.

