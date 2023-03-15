A decision by the National Trust to withdraw plans for a one-way system for visitors to Belton House has largely been welcomed.

The trust had submitted plans for the one-way system with a new entrance through the Lion Gates off Belton Lane which was opposed by a number of local residents.

Belton House general manager Ian Cooper says that the decision to withdraw the plans has been made following consultation with residents, the parish council and the county council highways department.

The Lion Gates (62238569)

Belton Lane resident Barbara Green said of the decision to withdraw the plans: "I am so pleased that once again Belton House has listened to the local residents and reconsidered their decision.

"They are indeed good neighbours as they heard us when we asked for the Lion Gates pedestrian access to be reopened and they have heard us again about our concerns around their new vehicle access plans.

"Good neighbours are hard to find and are a blessing, so, Belton House, if you need to borrow a cup of sugar you only need to ask."

Belton House (61869100)

Belton House will go ahead with its plans for an all-weather car park and conversion of its reception building into an information point with access to mobility aids and a 'changing place' toilet.

District and County Councillor Linda Wootten (Con), who represents Grantham East on Lincolnshire County Council, had raised concerns about traffic on behalf of residents who were worried about congestion and accidents.

Coun Wootten said: "As soon as I read the plans especially from the Highway perspective, and in particular regarding the statistics on the accident rate in a relatively short space of time, it was obvious to me I needed to call in the plans, so it would be discussed at the SKDC planning committee.

The mile-long drive from the Lion Gates to Belton House. (62238561)

"Not only that, a lot of local residents and councillors had contacted me with their concerns. I advised them to contact the planning department to make their representations on material grounds ,which meant at least they would be entitled to speak when the plans went to the committee.

"Working for, with, and on behalf of the community was the correct thing to do, and I am pleased Belton House withdrew the proposal for the one way system through the Lion Gates. The local people now have the result they wanted.

"Belton House is an amazing attraction and I wish them well with their other plans. Tourism to Belton House has a knock-on effect for the wider economy and it is a real asset for Grantham."

The muddy car park at Belton House. (62238912)

Kaffy Rice-Oxley (Con), district councillor for Arnoldfield: "I’m relieved that Belton House has listened to local residents’ concerns and will look to make alternative plans to improve the entrance experience for visitors.

"The additional traffic would have affected the whole of the town centre and access to amenities. Belton House is an outstanding place to visit and has proved itself a good neighbour here by being considerate of the town and its residents."

Paul Martin set up a Facebook page in opposition to the one-way plans.

Mr Martin, a local resident, said: "This is fantastic news for the people of Grantham and those who love the Deer park.

"Not only will us Grantham residents see our roads less congested and polluted but we can also see that putting our views forward in a constructive and robust manner does harness results. The Deer park will now also remain relatively unspoilt.

"I am sure we will continue to support Belton House but I strongly suggest the NT consult us locals before launching such plans in the future."

Some Journal readers thought the plans were a good idea. One reader said: "I felt there was merit in the original proposal, certainly enough to warrant it being trialled and monitored for an agreed period. Doing nothing is unlikely to reduce the death toll, injuries and accidents on the stretch of road currently providing both entrance and exit to the estate."

Another reader said: "Feel sorry for the residents of Belton and Manthorpe Road who would have seen less congestion and healthier air under the original plan."

Belton House manager Mr Cooper said the plan was the best option at the time.

He added: "However, another key part of my responsibility is to build strong relationships with the community, so responding decisively and positively to the concerns that have been raised seemed the right thing to do."