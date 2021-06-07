Long-serving volunteers at Grantham Hospital have been recognised with awards from the trust which runs it.

Four people at Grantham are among 16 volunteers at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust who have received recognition for their dedication with the presentation of long service awards.

The volunteers recognised at Grantham Hospital are Mike and Maggie Lane, Beryl Pestell and Geoff Worrall.

Gallery1

The 16 volunteers were rewarded for an incredible 146 years of combined voluntary service between them. The longest volunteer has been serving at the trust for 32 years and counting. The Trust now has a total of 188 volunteers and are ready to take on more.

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “National Volunteer’s week is such an important opportunity to recognise all of our amazing volunteers and the time they dedicate to helping others.

“Our volunteers make a huge difference to the lives of our patients and we want to thank them for all the hard work they do. This is why the trust held several award ceremonies across our sites to recognise our long serving volunteers.”

The long service awards were organised as part of this year’s national Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to June 7), to acknowledge the contribution of hospital volunteers who give up their free time to assist patients and staff. This year the trust has invested in more support for staff and the long-term target is to have a daily volunteer on every ward.

Andrew Tysoe, voluntary service manager, said: “Our volunteers have willingly made such a big sacrifice over the last year to benefit both the NHS and the Trust, it really is humbling. What they offer is priceless and this week is a chance to say thank you.”

ULHT says volunteering is something that it highly values. It can provide volunteers with a chance to fill spare time, get a better insight into the NHS or could be the first step into a healthcare career. More information about volunteering at ULHT is available on the website.