Deer running across A1 believed to have led to overturned lorry on southbound carriageway at Long Bennington
Published: 16:37, 08 March 2023
| Updated: 16:47, 08 March 2023
A deer running across the A1 is believed to have been the cause of an overturned lorry which has led traffic delays.
Lincolnshire Police say that they believe a deer running across the A1 at Long Bennington caused a lorry to overturn this morning (Wednesday).
The lorry, which caused the southbound carriageway to be blocked for much of this afternoon, is still there.
However, police confirmed that it has now been moved to only cover one carriageway to allow traffic to pass.
The driver of the lorry has suffered minor injuries.