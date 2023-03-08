A deer running across the A1 is believed to have been the cause of an overturned lorry which has led traffic delays.

Lincolnshire Police say that they believe a deer running across the A1 at Long Bennington caused a lorry to overturn this morning (Wednesday).

The lorry, which caused the southbound carriageway to be blocked for much of this afternoon, is still there.

An overturned lorry has caused delays on the A1. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (62873028)

However, police confirmed that it has now been moved to only cover one carriageway to allow traffic to pass.

An overturned lorry has blocked all lanes of the A1 southbound carriageway. Photo: National Highways. (62874692)

Aerial photographs of the overturned lorry on the A1. Credit: John Edlin (62877301)

Aerial photographs of the overturned lorry on the A1. Credit: John Edlin (62877307)

The driver of the lorry has suffered minor injuries.