Defendants from the Grantham area have appeared before Lincolnshire magistrates and were sentenced for offences including assaults on police officers, drink driving, driving while using a mobile phone and driving through a red light.

These are the results from recent cases in Lincolnshire magistrates' courts.

Kai Yeates, aged 21, of Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of three police constables in Grantham on December 17, 2022. Yeates was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order, and was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Ranganathan Narashimanaickenpalyam, aged 47, of Tattershall Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A1 at Barrowby Thorns at a recorded speed of 106mph, exceeding the 70mph limit on June 28, 2022. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £266 and costs of £110. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Luke Garner, aged 32, of Tanner Lane, Corby Glen, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer, in Bourne on June 16, 2022. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay compensation of £30. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85.

Joanna Lubonska, aged 42, of Grantley Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of model kits valued at £31.02 from Boyes and Co Ltd in Sleaford on October 26, 2022. She was given a conditional discharge for six months. and ordered to pay compensation of £31.02. She was ordered to pay costs of £40 and a surcharge of £26.

Charles Jenkinson, aged 76, of Cliffe Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving at The Drift, Harlaxton, on December12, after the proportion of alcohol in his breath measured 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milligrammes of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 19 weeks if he completes a driving course. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.

Aden James Meadows, aged 27, of Woodlands Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving through a red traffic light on Springfield Road, Grantham, on May 25, 2022. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Emre Ozer, aged 35, of Watergate, Grantham, was fined £220 for driving a vehicle on Union Street, Grantham, on June 17, when indicators were not in working order. He was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.

Jayne Stacey Armstead, aged 32, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, was fined £220 for driving a vehicle in Grantham on July 3, 2022, while using a hand-held mobile phone. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points. She was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.

Nicholas Simon Gill, aged 51, of Munton Fields, Ropsley, was fined £660 after failing to give information to identify the driver of a vehicle who allegedly was guilty of an offence. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £264 and costs of £90. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Adrian James Morris, aged 52, of School Lane, Colsterworth, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on July 7, 2022, while using a hand-held mobile phone. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £72. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Kevin O’Brien, aged 68, of Mercia Drive, Ancaster, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Barkston on June 11, 2022, at a recorded speed of 51mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Watkin, aged 30, of George Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving in North Parade, Grantham, on September 5, 2022, while a proportion of a controlled drug, namely ketamine (89 microgrames per litre of blood) exceeded the specified limit and a proportion of another controlled drug, namely

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (2.2 grams in one litre of blood) exceeded the specified limit. He was fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £240.

Ian Robinson, aged 51, of Main Street, Marston, pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Porsche in Gorse Lane, Grantham, on September 27, 2022, while the proportion of alcohol measured 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 23 months which will be reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a driving course. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.